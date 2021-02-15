By Mary Mone

Online Editor and Copy Editor

Photo by Mary Mone

We live in a world where people live in isolation, where love is clicked and bought, and where genuine connection is rare. Because of this, I’ve repeatedly asked myself the question, “How can I find people to make a true connection with?” Trying to find people who are genuine and have similar values as you can be challenging, but the truth is we’re not really strangers.

“We’re Not Really Strangers” is a card game I found while scrolling on Instagram two years ago. The whole point of the game is to get to know people you already know or think you know in a deeper way. According to the game’s website, “Koreen is a model and artist based in L.A. She created the WNRS card game with the intention of empowering meaningful connections with others. As a photojournalist her camera was a passport to people, allowing her to talk to anyone about anything.” The reality of their slogan and brand name hit me while I walked along the streets of New York City in 2019. The city is so big, loud and busy. You pass by thousands of random people on the street within an hour. Every single person you pass by has a different life, with different joys, pains, pasts and futures. According to Mental Health America’s website, “sometimes being surrounded by strangers or people you’re just not very close to can just make you feel more alone. All those people remind you of the connections you wish you had.” So, how can we as individuals stay afloat in the sea of people? The best advice I have is to look around you. Speak to the people sitting next to you in class, dare to care about your coworkers beyond what they can help you with, and attempt to understand why people believe what they believe. Doing these things will not only help you grow as an individual, but it also will help you branch out beyond the type of people you normally surround yourself with. The truth is, though we all have extremely different lives, we are not really that different. We aren’t that different because the same joy I feel, you feel, too, and the same anxiety you experience, I experience, too. This doesn’t mean we experience it because of the same specific situations, but rather we live in the same broken world. If we want to live in a world where there is more unification and understanding, let’s start by being intentional with the people we encounter in our daily lives.