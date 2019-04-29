Farewell: Hannah Horton

Every time I start to write this, I can only think of cliches–like how time flies and how it’s hard to believe that my time at TJC is already coming to an end. Well, I guess I’ll have to accept that that’s how all farewell messages end up sounding. Here goes:

I’ll miss TJC, but I’m also excited for a new chapter of my life (another cliche). I’ll hopefully be attending SFA in the fall, where I plan to major in English education and minor in linguistics.

I’ve learned a lot here at TJC, and not just in my classes. I’m so thankful for the organizations I’ve been involved with and for all of the amazing opportunities they’ve given me. Special thanks to everyone from Phi Theta Kappa, the Honors Program, and the Tutoring Center, and, of course, The DrumBeat.

Working on The DrumBeat definitely has taught me a lot about journalism. It’s also taught me about teamwork, time management, and more. I’m so glad that a little over a year ago I chose to enter the newsroom for my first DrumBeat meeting.

