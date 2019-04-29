Farewell Sydni Cunningham

When I look back over my two years at TJC it’s hard to think that time has gone by so fast. It feels like it was just yesterday that I was hugging my family goodbye as they dropped me off at TJC for the first time. Freshmen year was hard at TJC as I had to get used to waking up on my own and studying. Looking back I am so glad that I started off my freshmen year working for as an Online editor for the Drumbeat. It was hard at the time because I had to balance my busy freshmen schedule with student media. It was working at The Drumbeat that really showed me that I could really excel in the journalism field. Derik Gray and Rachel Jennische have been the best advisors and teachers that someone like me could ask for. Their courses are the best for preparing students who want to go into the journalism field.

Through TJC, I have learned so much about how to be a great journalist as well as gain skills like photography and video production. My two years at TJC has been the best. I’m sad that I am leaving TJC but I won’t forget everything that I have experienced here.

Thank you TJC for leaving me with so many lasting memories and experiences. Although I am graduating I will always be a TJC Apache.