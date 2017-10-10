No need or question is too big for BSM to help with

Yemile

Flores

Baptist Student Ministry

Are you satisfied? Are school, work and hanging out with friends just not doing it for you anymore? Maybe you feel like there is no way out and that resorting to extracurricular activities such as alcohol and partying can somehow fill that void that can never really be filled (at least, not by these things). What if there was another way? What if you could let go of this feeling of emptiness? Maybe you feel an overwhelming sense of guilt? What if you could drink from living water and never thirst again (John 4:1-26)?

This world is broken. Why is there pain and suffering you ask? The world is this way because there is sin. But there is “peace which surpasses all understanding” (Philippians 4:4-7), abundant grace in Jesus Christ, and pure untainted happiness which can only be acquired when you have given your life to the Son of God for “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:10).

In Romans 3:23-24 Paul, a disciple/apostle of Jesus Christ) wrote, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by His grace as a gift, through the redemption of Christ Jesus,”. This means that even though we have committed serious offenses against God, His gift to us, Jesus, has paid for all of our debt by His death on the cross. Because of Jesus, we are forgiven for this sin which separated us from God (Romans 6:23). Praise God, we are forgiven! Can I get an Amen?!

Want to know more? Is it difficult to understand what it means to be forgiven and loved? Maybe you have questions that have never really been answered? Are you seeking fellowship with other followers of Christ? Come join the BSM on campus, Thursdays at 8pm for bible study and free pancakes from 9pm-11pm, to not only get some spiritual food but some for your belly, as well! Praise God you read this through, and God bless you!