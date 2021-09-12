Due to there being thousands of students who drive on campus, only the first come first serve will find a designated parking spot.

Being on time to class is important for the success of students. Taking out time to find a parking area in student-designated lots could interfere with time used for getting to class.

“Any penalties for student tardiness may be delineated in the course syllabus as a part of the class attendance policy, which is set by the professor or the department in which the course resides,“ said Dr. Tam Nannen, dean of students.

Some students have expressed concern and evidence of stress due to parking.

“Parking is stressful. I don’t like the fact that I have to wake up earlier just to find a parking spot and there are still no open spots,” said TJC freshman LonDairion Calloway.

Parking found close to students’ classes has also been shown as a struggle for others.

Alexandra Fite said, “It’s really hard to find a parking spot close to my classes.”

The ticket price for parking in a reserved area is $50.

TJC’s Chief of Police Michael Seale said, “The TJC Police Department determines the citation fees based on citation fees from other colleges. However, some fees are determined by other entities. For example, the State Legislature sets the fines for handicap violations, and the City of Tyler sets the fines for violations on their citations.”

With several parking lots on campus, new students may need an adjustment period for finding the right spots, and how many there are available.

According to the Director of Facilities and Construction, Mark Gartman, “There are 2,467 regular parking spaces and 115 handicapped spaces. The TJC main campus currently has 18 parking lots designated as student or student/resident lots. Students can park in any parking lot marked for students which have an ‘ S ‘ on the sign in front of the parking lot number. Students are also able to park in student resident lots, which have ‘ S/R ‘ on the sign in front of the lot number. The ‘ R ‘ lots are for resident students. All are located on the main campus. Students may also park in one of the 330 parallel parking spots on the city streets within campus, “ said Mark Gartman.

TJC has put a plan to action on addressing students’ concerns about parking and other ideas for the progression of TJC called the TJC Master Plan.

“If students see parking as an issue that needs to be addressed in the Master Plan, this is the perfect opportunity to express an opinion and make a suggestion,” Nannen said. “Students might consider sharing a location where it would be most convenient to have additional parking.”

If students have any input to be heard, visit www.plantjc.com to complete the survey and start change.