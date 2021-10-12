Critical race theory rejects the “colorblind” philosophy and acknowledges the racial disparities that have persisted despite years of civil rights reformations. The decision to remove this from the curriculum greatly impacts students and teachers because it hinders a very important discussion children need to be having: What is race.



Ignoring the subject of race will cause more problems in the future than ignoring it would because critical race theory examines the inner workings of much bigger structures rather than looking at just blatant racism. Teaching kids the history of racism and its perseverance in our country allows them to look at their own subconscious from their own thoughts on how our country is run, and inspires students to enact change and progression to create a better future.



Racism isn’t always obvious and blatant; it can be subtle and inconspicuous. That discrete kind of racism can be much more harmful to people of color. Like voter laws that make it harder for POC families in low income communities, or how medical disparities are more common among POC. The discussion of race is extremely important today when it seems that our country is divided, and starting these discussions early and among peers in a safe setting can help dismantle covert racism.



The teaching of racial curriculum doesn’t just affect the students, but teachers, as well. How are our future teachers supposed to tackle these essential issues? A part of teaching is preparing students for life outside of the school’s walls. Giving our teachers the knowledge on how to address and discuss these heavy topics with their students will not only help to inspire change within the students but also in the teachers themselves. Together they can learn how to make their classrooms a safer space for all kinds of students. Topics such as the KKK and how racism still plays a large part in our society today are difficult to discuss, let alone teach, but the only way to begin teaching students this material is to prepare future teachers, as well.



When we open ourselves to discussing the history of race and people of color, we open ourselves to better understanding the issues that plague our country. The more we know about the other sides of history the better we can make the future.