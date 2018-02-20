Opinion: Venezuela, the Most Beautiful Country in the World

Songs and pictures can not describe the real beauty of the one of the most unique countries in the world.

If you keep up with the news you, along with many others, may think Venezuela is going through a struggle. Let me tell you why this country is still one of the most beautiful places in the world.

The place I grew up in, is more then just an oil country. Venezuela has all the atmospheres you can possibly imagine. Snow, desert, waterfalls, beaches, you name it we have it. We also have some of the greatest people in the world. Venezuelans’ are considered some of the happiest people on this planet. Our personality changes the mood of the groups of people around us, our smiles light up a room, and our laugh is music to people’s ears.

We make an impact on everything we’re involved in. In baseball we have MVPs and All-Stars like Jose Altuve and Miguel Cabrera. We have more than five Miss Universe, that should give everyone an idea of how beautiful our women are. Musicians and entertainers, make a name for themselves, like Edgar Ramirez who appears in the movie Bright, or the beloved Grammy winner Simon Diaz.

For those that love tourism, do not take Venezuela off your wish list. One day we will come back from these tragic moments and it will be a great destination once again.

My mom always told me that I should never forget where I am from and that no matter where I go, I will never find a place like the country I was born in. Now, 20 years later I realize she was right, no place in the world can compare to the people or atmosphere that live in Venezuela.

Viva Venezuela!

