What you need to know for 2018 midterm elections

Drumbeat student plus staff poll pie chart.

Staff writer Cecilia Kohl

On campus, we have an estimated 76 percent of students and staff who are registered to vote, based on a Drumbeat survey of 100 students plus staff. There are a 14 percent not registered and 10 percent who do not know or care about politics.

For those who are registered, the midterm elections are fast approaching and will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. There are early times for voting, which begin on Oct. 22 and end on Nov. 2. On Nov. 6, the voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are seven forms of acceptable ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

The United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

The United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Only one form of ID is required at polls. Voting can be overwhelming, but taking proper steps in being prepared and knowing candidates will make it a breeze.

Ted Cruz is running for Senate, and his website states, “Most candidates run on a list of issues, but Ted has always run on his record. That record is consistent, conservative, and clear: Ted Cruz works for Texas.”

His opponent is Beto O’Rourke, and his website states “Texans can trust and a senator who is focused on helping the people he’s elected to serve.”

All must inform themselves on both parties and what they stand for. As Albert Einstein said, “Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”

Don’t go into the midterms uneducated on who is running in the local races. Educate yourself, bring IDs, and go vote.

