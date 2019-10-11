Q&A With Cheerleader, Cody Marshall Wallace

Q: How long have you been in cheerleading?

A: I wanted to cheer throughout high school, but started dancing instead for a couple of years. Then my studio and the cheer coach at my high school pushed me to cheer. So, then I started practicing at the end of my junior year and actually started cheerleading my senior year of high school on the sidelines all the way to competing at UIL.

Q: Why did you join?

A: I decided to join the Apache cheer team because I wanted to continue doing something that I love and to cultivate my abilities at a college level. Also, I knew it would be a great way to be involved with the school and community. This way I could not only change my life but make a huge impact on others.

Q: What is the most memorable moment on the team?

A: One of the best things about being on a cheer team is being part of your family and establishing Bigs and Littles. You get to have your own cheer brothers and sisters. So being a vet this year on the team, I got to create my own cheer family that’s going to last a lifetime.

Q: What is the best thing you can do in cheer?

A: The best thing you can do in cheer is to stay confident in yourself, because it is going to get complicated and stressful. So you gotta keep in mind that you are there for a reason and that you are a valuable asset to the team.

Q: Why did you pick TJC?

A: I chose TJC because it is one of the best-known colleges (especially for sports) even though we may be a junior college. It is so affordable, and there are a variety of things to be a part of and opportunities to take.

Q: How many more semesters do you have with them?

A: Unfortunately, I have the rest of this year and maybe one more semester. But will always be an Apache at heart no matter where I go.

Photo courtesy of Cody Marshall Wallace

Q: Are tryouts hard?

A: Tryouts are definitely a process for sure. We do chants, cheers, running and standing tumbling. Everyone has their strong suit and things they need to work on. You just have to go in headstrong and give 110%. (A standing tuck is a big plus.)

Q: What makes a good cheerleader?

A: There are many aspects to a good cheerleader. You must have a great attitude and spirit. You have to be willing to push yourself harder than you ever have before and be