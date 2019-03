Photo by Anna Grace Drewett

Anna Grace Drewett

Staff Writer

What is your name?

Jeannie Lafferty

What led to you begin teaching Environmental Biology?

I majored in agriculture at college, but they needed someone to teach Environmental Biology, so

I moved over from agriculture to teach this class.

Where did you go to college?

Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches

Have you always taught at TJC?

I have taught here since 2005. Before that, I taught some in grad school at SFA.

What inspired you to teach?

I’ve always enjoyed talking to people and sharing information with them.

What do you like to see in your students?

I really enjoy eureka moments—when something they’re not familiar with starts to make sense.

What is one interesting fact about yourself?

I am a first-generation college student.

What activities do you enjoy outside of teaching?

I recently become scuba certified. This activity opens up the word to things that most people

don’t experience. I also love being outdoors.

What is your home life like?

I have two dogs named Biggy and Bowser who are both rescue dogs. I have been married 20 years to my husband, Chuck.