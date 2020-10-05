Baha’i Club creates a safe space of fellowship, acceptance for students

By Jessica King

Staff Writer

When it comes to adopting a new way to operate this semester, the Baha’i Club is taking on the challenge.

In compliance with TJC’s COVID-19 procedures, there will be a Zoom meeting streamed while the in-person meeting is taking place to keep the room at 50% capacity. Face masks are required at all on-campus events. The meeting ID to join the Baha’i Club Zoom meeting is 936 9960 7373. The in-person meetings are from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday in the Vaughn Library, FCC Room. Lunch is provided.



The club will also hold Zoom meetings from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday for those who cannot make the Monday meetings.

Karen Anglin, the sponsor of the Baha’i Club, said “COVID-19 has changed the mechanics of our club meetings, but not the spirit.”



The club’s goal for this semester is to “create a safe place for students to discuss important issues with no fear of judgment,” Anglin said.

Students who attend a meeting will receive a free hand sanitizer on a carabiner and a club T-shirt.



The Baha’i Club of TJC is a religious organization based on the teachings of the Baha’i Faith, which believes God intended religion to unite people, not divide them. According to Bahaiteachings.org, the faith aims to “consort with the followers of all religions in a spirit of friendliness and fellowship,” said Baha’u’llah, prophet founder of the Baha’i faith.



For more information, contact Anglin at kang@tjc.edu or Amanda Allen, president of the Baha’i Club, at aalle104@email.tjc.edu.

To stay updated on upcoming events from the Baha’i Club, students can search them in Apache Access, or in OrgSync. The club also has a Facebook group that students can join at facebook.com/groups/bahaiclubtjc.