Baptist Student Ministry provides a Christ-centered community

Baptist Student Ministry provides a Christ-centered community

Religion

By Jessica King  

Staff Writer

Photos by Jessica King

Tyler Junior College’s Baptist  Student Ministry is seizing every  opportunity to gather together  and serve students during  COVID-19. The BSM exists to  help college students grow closer  to God, campus and the nations.  The BSM is a diverse student  group that welcomes students to  come and explore who God is,  experience a thriving community  and be equipped in their faith to  change the world with the hope  of Jesus Christ.  

“We are fortunate to have a  large on-campus building that  has allowed us to host several  events for students in accordance  with TJC [COVID-19] guidelines,” Reagan Reid, TJC’s  BSM director, said.  

The BSM holds “MVMNT  (Movement),” a worship service,  at 6 and 8 p.m. every Thursday.  The two worship services are followed by an after-party with a pancake and bacon dinner  served by the TJC Women’s Soccer team.  

In addition to MVMNT,  the BSM students meet in five  different community groups  socially distanced in the BSM  building and outdoors on  campus. These community groups  are for any dorm and off-campus  students to gather and fellowship  on Mondays and Wednesdays  based on their classification and where they live.  

“One of our favorite events is our BSM Free Lunch that we host on Wednesday at 12 p.m.,”  Reid said. Students can come to the BSM building for lunch and a short devotional or stop by the  BSM’s on-campus table next to the library to pick-up a meal on the go.  

David Chambless, a leader  at the BSM, said he felt “immediately welcomed,” and  that the organization allowed him to “make lifelong friendships  and show the love of Christ to  all.” Chambless believes the BSM  is “a phenomenal way to get  plugged in!”  

For more information about the BSM or any upcoming events, students can text ‘TJCBSM’ to 85005, go online to  tjcbsm.com or follow the BSM  Instagram at @TJC_BSM.  

For more information about  a weekly community group,  students who live in Ornelas  dorm can follow @o2.biblestudy  on Instagram, off-campus  freshmen can follow @freshfaith. biblestudy on Instagram.  

Crossroads dorm students can follow @ignite.biblestudy on  Instagram, on-campus resident students who do not live in Ornelas or Crossroads can follow  @OC.biblestudy on Instagram,  and off-campus sophomores can follow @commonground.biblestudy on Instagram. 

