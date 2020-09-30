Baptist Student Ministry provides a Christ-centered community

By Jessica King

Staff Writer

Photos by Jessica King

Tyler Junior College’s Baptist Student Ministry is seizing every opportunity to gather together and serve students during COVID-19. The BSM exists to help college students grow closer to God, campus and the nations. The BSM is a diverse student group that welcomes students to come and explore who God is, experience a thriving community and be equipped in their faith to change the world with the hope of Jesus Christ.

“We are fortunate to have a large on-campus building that has allowed us to host several events for students in accordance with TJC [COVID-19] guidelines,” Reagan Reid, TJC’s BSM director, said.

The BSM holds “MVMNT (Movement),” a worship service, at 6 and 8 p.m. every Thursday. The two worship services are followed by an after-party with a pancake and bacon dinner served by the TJC Women’s Soccer team.

In addition to MVMNT, the BSM students meet in five different community groups socially distanced in the BSM building and outdoors on campus. These community groups are for any dorm and off-campus students to gather and fellowship on Mondays and Wednesdays based on their classification and where they live.

“One of our favorite events is our BSM Free Lunch that we host on Wednesday at 12 p.m.,” Reid said. Students can come to the BSM building for lunch and a short devotional or stop by the BSM’s on-campus table next to the library to pick-up a meal on the go.

David Chambless, a leader at the BSM, said he felt “immediately welcomed,” and that the organization allowed him to “make lifelong friendships and show the love of Christ to all.” Chambless believes the BSM is “a phenomenal way to get plugged in!”

For more information about the BSM or any upcoming events, students can text ‘TJCBSM’ to 85005, go online to tjcbsm.com or follow the BSM Instagram at @TJC_BSM.

For more information about a weekly community group, students who live in Ornelas dorm can follow @o2.biblestudy on Instagram, off-campus freshmen can follow @freshfaith. biblestudy on Instagram.

Crossroads dorm students can follow @ignite.biblestudy on Instagram, on-campus resident students who do not live in Ornelas or Crossroads can follow @OC.biblestudy on Instagram, and off-campus sophomores can follow @commonground.biblestudy on Instagram.