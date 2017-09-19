Apache’s jump to No. 1 in national polls Women’s soccer begins their the season undefeated

Brianna

Harmon

Sports Editor

The Apache football team prepares to take the field for the first time after falling to Kilgore 58-51 in the playoffs last season. TJC finished the season 5-4. Coach Danny Palmer is impressed with the froth that the team has had from spring football to now.

“We were able to work out like Division I schools do,” said Palmer. “We were also able to get some weight training in. Our starters from the spring got stronger and faster due to this.”

The team has added on a few Division 1 scholarship transfers to the team as well.

“The biggest factor of our summer was gaining new players,” said Palmer. “Those are big factors in our football program.”

Offensive lineman Willie Allen transferred from LSU, defensive lineman Marcel transferred from The University of Texas, Brandon Johnson from San Houston State and Brennen Wooten transferred from TCU.

“Being here during Summer 2 really bumped the team closer together,” said Palmer. “They really got to know one another. It’s a completely different football team than what everybody saw in the spring. Because in the spring we didn’t even have a scholarship quarterback and now we have Nick Gerber, we have Jeremiah Crawford that is doing really well and we have Cameron High so those guys have made a lot of difference.”

Palmer says that you can expect to see Gerber and Wooten taken the first snaps as the quarterback for the Apaches as they travel to East Texas Baptist University for a scrimmage Aug. 19.

Palmer is pleased with the coaching staff and players as a whole with the way the team is going.

“There is a lot of depth right now,” said Palmer. “There is a lot of excitement right now. They have been practicing football a long time I’m really proud of them right now. I am surprised by some of the things we have been able to do. I’m really happy where we are, we did a lot of community projects this summer that we enjoyed. We didn’t do them for publicity we did them because the kids enjoy doing it..”

Expectations for the Apache’s season has been set high by the players and coaches.

“The only thing you can do is what you have to do that day,” said Palmer. “It’s an everyday thing, Get better at practice and practice hard, do what’s right, be on time to your classes and play every game like it’s your last game. Then get ready for the next week. We take everything seriously with a sense of urgency. I like the way we practice, when you practice well it’s fun. We think are going to finish well.”

The Apache’s season will begin on the road against Kilgore on Aug. 29.