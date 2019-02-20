BSA Presents: Courtyard Madness

Brandon Highlander

Sports Editor

If you like basketball, have a few friends that do too, and love to compete and have fun, the Black Student Association has an annual event that caters to you. The BSA will be holding Courtyard Madness in Gentry Gym of the OHPE on February 23 from 2-5:00 p.m., where they will have free food, drinks, and trophies along with other prizes. The event consists of a 3-on-3 tournament, a slam dunk contest, and a three-point shootout. During the event, you will have the opportunity to socialize, win prizes, and have fun enjoying basketball in its most pure, laid-back form. You can register a 3-on-3 team or enter in any of the available events through OrgSync after going to the “Events” tab. For more information on the event, click on the “Organizations” tab in OrgSync and email the administrator of the BSA.