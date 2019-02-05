TJC Baseball 2019: New Year, Big Expectations

After reporting to the first team practice on January 9, the Tyler Junior College baseball team has been working to build on the expectations of past years. Student coach Cody Jamison expressed hope when talking about this year’s team, saying, “I feel with this team, we have a lot of potential to redeem ourselves from last year’s second place finish in the NJCAA World Series.”

Pitchers Mitchell Lee and Jacob Blatney both hope to win the national championship this year, and so far, the team is playing solid. The regular season began on January 25, and through the weekend, they played 3 games, winning all of them, which secured a sweep against Mountain View College. The Apaches hope to keep the high pace on offence and continue to shut down opponents defensively, coming off a 27-run series against Mountain View. Freshman Jacob Johnson collected five hits, two of which were doubles, while sophomore Fiver Trimble contributed three hits and four RBIs with a home run in the two games on January 26. The Apaches picked up another win on Monday, January 28, beating Centenary College 17-1. After the win, one player commented on how a strong start is what the team needed. “I really feel that if we can get on a roll early, we can keep some momentum throughout the season,” he told us.

On Saturday, February 2, TJC will play a double-header to complete the series against Frank Phillips College. After that series, TJC will host a series against Arkansas Baptist College starting on February 8, then will go on the road to Dallas to face off against Richland College for a two game series.