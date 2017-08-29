TJC Football, Men’s Soccer, & Women’s Soccer schedule changes due to weather

From: Chuck Smith, Associate Athletic Director Tyler Junior College

Football:

-Thursday, August 31st game vs Texas A&T (from Houston) is tentatively scheduled for Saturday . We will further assess the game information on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path through the Houston area.

Men’s Soccer:

-Tuesday, August 29th game at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, TX has rescheduled to Thursday, August 31st at TJC’s Pat Hartley Field due to field conditions in Jacksonville from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Women’s Soccer: