Career Services offers résumé workshops

Austin Hall

Student Life Editor

Coming of age can be challenging. Now is the time when students start to take on adult responsibilities such as getting a job and paying bills. To help with this, TJC provides Career Services, located on the second floor of the Rogers Student Center.

“Career Services has resources to assist you with career exploration and finding employment. Individual career guidance is available to help you identify possible career matches based on your interests, values, personality preferences, skills, and goals. Career Services also offers group information sessions and workshops throughout the year over a range of topics,” according to the TJC website.

One of the first and most important steps to finding a job is making an appealing resume. Career services will be providing a resume workshop at the Quest center located on the ground floor in the south-east corner of the Vaughn Library Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

“It’s really hard to write a resume; it’s a different type of writing” said Career Services Coordinator Jennifer Renfro.

Renfro walks students step by step through the process of making a resume. A detailed slide show is presented while participants get the opportunity to ask specific questions to help them with their individual needs. Handouts are passed around with tools that help with writing a resume, and examples of do’s and don’ts are demonstrated.

The workshop is also useful to those that already have a resume, but want theirs to stand out. Tips and tricks to improve resumes are presented at the workshop.

“It [your resume] is something that you’re going to use for your entire work career, so I think it’s very important to be adding to it,” said Renfro.

A variety of students attend the workshops, some are looking for their first job, others are applying to universities, and still others are advancing their careers. The workshops are for anyone seeking to expand his or her options in life.

Bailey Miley, an Apache Belle, attended the workshop, because she was offered extra credit if she went. She plans to apply to Texas A&M’s dance program which involves submitting a resume. She feels that the workshop has helped her with her future plans.

“This workshop was actually very helpful. A lot of details were covered about ways to make your resume stand out,” said Miley.

The resume workshop is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the enriching services available to those who are looking for ways to advance their career. Students are encouraged to take advantage of the full spectrum of training.