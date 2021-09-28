TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center has added shows, including two “live” shows narrated by planetarium staff for the fall semester.

Director of the Earth and Space Science Center, Dr. Beau Hartweg said ultimately the goal of the Earth Science Center is to inspire people toward science.

The center is open to TJC students and the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Masks are encouraged, but not required, and seating has been limited to 75% capacity, or roughly 50 people per show.

Admission also includes entry to Velocity, an interactive exhibit offering guests a hands-on lesson in the science of motion. Screenings will be shown in the building’s trademark dome theatre. Shows being introduced or returning to the schedule include:

Photo by Chris Swann

“Unveiling the Invisible Universe”

A new show showcasing our Universe through new and ever-changing technologies. Hartweg says this film demonstrates “all of these new telescopes that we have that can see strange and weird things in our universe that we weren’t able to see before,” Hartweg said.

“Traveling with Light”

Geared toward a younger audience, “Traveling with Light” is a film shown through the lens of a conversation between a mother and her child learning about the importance of light and the role it plays in our lives.

”East Texas Sky – Live”

This is a traditional Planetarium show, according to Hartweg. This program explores the local night sky in, “we show you the stars in the night sky and talk about what’s up in the sky that night. So, if you want to say, ‘Oh, if I want to go outside, what can I see tonight?’ That’d be a great show for people to kind of come and see.”

“Journey Through Space – Live”

Another ‘Live’ show, “Journey through Space” takes viewers on a journey through the Solar System, simulating travel from planet to planet.

Prices for tickets are as follows:

TJC students with an valid ID – $1

Adults – $7

Seniors and Children under 18 – $5