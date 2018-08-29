Home Student Life Meet the student media staff: Fall 2018 Student Life Meet the student media staff: Fall 2018 August 29, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Meet this semester’s student media Staff for the Drumbeat Newspaper (Visited 22 times, 1 visits today) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Opinion: The importance of respect Activities How to Survive College News Give Back: TJC Service Day Fast Approaching News Speech and Debate team closes out four consecutive tournaments Student Life Keep TJC Beautiful Initiative Sees Rapid Growth LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply