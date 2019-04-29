Microwave Omelet

Taylor Tallant

Staff Writer

I am thankful for the breakfast, lunch and dinner suggestions in the cafeteria; however, I enjoy creating my own meal plan with the resources provided.

More than anything, college has taught me to be creative. Living in the dorms, I have learned to make the most out of what I have. The greatest challenge for me is restricting my cooking hobbies to a toaster and a microwave, but I have found a way.

I have never appreciated a microwave more than I do college. I have learned that microwaves can cook almost anything! It is literally a stove and oven combined. I have made muffins, oatmeal, and even an omelet in the microwave.

Omelets are one of my favorite meals, even more when I am having breakfast for dinner.

Omelets are a great source of healthy protein and a variety of vegetables.

Making an omelet in the microwave is simple. The ingredients include: