Microwave Omelet

Taylor Tallant
Staff Writer
I am thankful for the breakfast, lunch and dinner suggestions in the cafeteria; however, I enjoy creating my own meal plan with the resources provided.
More than anything, college has taught me to be creative. Living in the dorms, I have learned to make the most out of what I have. The greatest challenge for me is restricting my cooking hobbies to a toaster and a microwave, but I have found a way.
I have never appreciated a microwave more than I do college. I have learned that microwaves can cook almost anything! It is literally a stove and oven combined. I have made muffins, oatmeal, and even an omelet in the microwave.
Omelets are one of my favorite meals, even more when I am having breakfast for dinner.
Omelets are a great source of healthy protein and a variety of vegetables.
Making an omelet in the microwave is simple. The ingredients include:
- Two eggs
- Vegetables of choice
Cooking instructions:
- Crack eggs in microwave safe bowl and stir
- Combine vegetables with raw egg mixture
- Microwave for one minute
- Stir
- Microwave for another minute or until egg is cooked
- Not only can you make an omelet in the microwave, but you can make scrambled eggs, pouched
eggs and even fried eggs!
Any time I wonder if something is possible with a microwave, I look it up. The internet is full of
videos and instructions about getting the most out of a microwave.