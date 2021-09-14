The introduction of a new atmosphere filled with fresh faces and different levels of curriculum can be overwhelming. A lot of new college students experience stress and anxiety due to the unknown.

Adjusting to this new scene may take time, but there are resources on campus that can help with this transition.

Counseling Center

The Counseling Center provides brief, six limit sessions per semester for students who may face challenges that could hinder academic progress. A counselor guides one on how to sustain a calm mood and obtain solutions to problems needed to be addressed. A wait period might be in place which would vary based on other students receiving counseling. If immediate assistance is needed, outside resources like Andrews Center, UT Health East Texas Behavioral Center, East Texas Crisis Center, Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and the Crisis/Depression Textline: – text “GO” to 741-741 are available. The Counseling Center is located in the Rogers Student Center, Room 302. Students can request an appointment at www.tjc.edu/counseling.

TRiO Program

The TRiO Program offers a variety of free benefits such as color printing, personal success coaching, and priority registration to TJC students who may face barriers in education.

Success Coach Amber James said, “TRiO has two programs on the TJC campus: Student Support Services and Educational Opportunity Center. TRiO SSS annually serves 200 participants who are from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college students and/or participants with disabling conditions, with an annual budget of $274,262. TRiO EOC annually serves 1,000 participants who are from Cherokee, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties in Texas who are 19 years or older, low-income, first-generation college students, and/or participants with disabling conditions, with an annual budget of $272,751.”

Students can go to www.tjc.edu/homepage/152/trio_program to apply.

Disability Services

TJC’s Disability Services gives students with a documented disability permission to record lectures, relocate classes to accessible locations and more. To request accommodations or an interpreter/notetaker, visit www.tjc.edu/ada . Students or guardians can get in touch with Director Margaret Rapp for more Disability Services information at 903-510-2878, or email mrap@tjc.edu.

Success Coaching

College can be a bit more challenging than high school when it comes to achieving scholarly goals. Academic Success coaching is free for all students.

Academic Success Coach Jaylin Jones said each student is different and that coaches are there to focus on students’ specific goals.

“What’s in the way of that goal, how can you achieve that goal. We’ll set small goals to get to the big goal that we want,” Jones said.

The program’s goal is to illuminate personal targets, making sure students have one- on-one connections with staff members who can help. Students can sign up through https://www.tjc.edu/success .

For more about Academic Success Coaching, contact Jones at 903-510-2421, or email success@tjc.edu.