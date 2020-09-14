Overflow offers fellowship on college campuses

Photos by Jessica King

Every organization on campus is having to adapt to a new way of interacting this semester, and Overflow is no exception. Overflow is a college ministry organization that is a combination of two churches, Friendly Baptist Church and Central Tyler, who hold a college worship service at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.

In regards to TJC’s COVID-19 procedures, Overflow worship services will happen mostly on UT Tyler’s campus in the University Center Theater. Steve Lyles, the executive pastor at Friendly Baptist Church and leader of Overflow, said “we’re excited to provide this opportunity for students to connect with God, fellowship with fellow believers in Christ, and celebrate what it means to be a part of the family of God.”

Students gather for worship service at the UT Tyler University Center. Two future services will be held at TJC’s football field on Sept. 29 and Nov. 10.

In compliance with UT Tyler’s COVID-19 precautionary procedures, all students and visitors are required to wear a face mask to all on-campus events.

In addition to Tuesday night worship services, Overflow meets for small group Bible study at 9 a.m. every Sunday at Friendly Baptist Church and at 6 p.m. where they have a short devotional, dinner and games.

More Overflow events this semester include a swim fellowship on Sunday, Sept.13, and Mud Bowl on Oct. 17.

Andrew Arrazate, the college director at Friendly Baptist Church, leader and tech director of Overflow, believes “God is going to move in a big way this semester.” Arrazate added he is eager to see “how lives are changed by our Heavenly Father.”

For more information concerning upcoming events, contact Arrazate at andrew@friendlybaptistchurch.org.