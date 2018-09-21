Q & A with: Tamara Haynes, Professor of Visual Communications

Cecilia Kohl, Staff Writer

Q: Are you named after anyone, or are you an original?

A: “I am not named after anyone. My mother did see the name Tamara in a Russian newspaper and liked it. I think she may have mispronounced it. Most people say “Tam-ra” when they see the way I spell mine, but my mother didn’t hear it, she read it. So I have been “Ta-mare-auh” ever since.

Q: How long have you been teaching at TJC?

A: “Forever. I taught my first class in the late ’70s part-time. It was a basic photography class night course. I was in my 20s, and now I am not! It has been about some 40 odd years that I have taught here.”

Q: Did you go to TJC?

A: “I did go to TJC. The courses are not the same, but I did take Photography. The courses have changed somewhat because we are in the computer age. Photography has changed, as far as the process, but not the way cameras work. An example being the F/stop and shutter speeds. I went on to UT and got my bachelor’s degree in teaching.”

Q: What made you choose to teach at TJC?

A: “I started off in the program itself, and I was just so enamored with it! I became a lab assistant in my second semester while attending TJC. That gave me the opportunity to show and train others, and I knew what I had to do. I wanted to teach and come back here to TJC.”

Q: What is your favorite thing about taking photos?

A: “The creativity of it. You can take a snapshot, but if you take the time to really look at your subject, and look at the way the light is falling on your subject, and get the proper camera angle and composition, it can be a work of art that is one of a kind. That is what I enjoy about taking photos.”

Q: What is the coolest thing you are working on right now?

A: “What I like to do is to get to know the new fall students and supply them with new information. Also, helping them whenever I can, in whatever they might need help in, with any issues. That is the coolest thing I am doing right now.”

Q: What makes for a successful semester?

A: “Come to class!”

Q: Where is Waldo?

A: “In the library, behind the stairs.”

