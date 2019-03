Maya Gayler Managing Editor

Why did you choose TJC?

A friend found it, and my parents decided that this was a very good option for them to finance. And I thought it was going to be cool.

What did your family say about you moving to the US for college?

It was a big step for me, but they trusted me.

Did you experience any culture shock?

No, I have been to the states before, and I already know how it is. But I got homesick probably, like, three times last year.

How did you make friends?

The different organizations I joined. Then being an RA; I met new different people.

What is your major and why?

My major is civil engineering, because my role model in life is a civil engineer. I worked an internship last summer with a civil engineer company, and I just loved it, so I stayed with it.

What do you think of Texas?

I love Texas. It was the best decision I ever made in my life. It’s so diverse; there are so many cultures. Nobody judges nobody because there’s so much diversity. There’s nothing established here, this place is too big.

Do you plan on returning to Honduras permanently?

Not really, because of the political problems going on. I don’t see that going better. I’m planning to stay here or go to South America.

How often do you go home?

I try to go every Christmas and every summer. But I didn’t go this Christmas so I’m going for spring break.

Where are you going after TJC, and why?

I am wanting to go to SMU, but if that doesn’t work then I have three other schools that I’ll probably go to. I have family in Dallas, and I go there a lot, and it is close to Tyler, so I can stay in touch with friends from here. And SMU is in the middle of Dallas, and I just love Dallas.