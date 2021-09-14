TJC has created a way for students to win free rewards and exclusive offers through the Apache Rewards App. This app allows students to stay up to date with campus events, rewarding them with points each time the user attends an event. Apache Rewards uses GeoLocation to identify a user is at the event, earning them points by going.

Obtaining a certain amount of points gives access to different free gifts and prizes like TJC merchandise, food offers and more.

The Apache Rewards app also has a point ranking system that compares all of the users’ point earnage, allowing students to compete with other classmates and peers.

“This app is great. I’m able to keep track of Apache events and be rewarded while doing so,” said freshman Londairion Calloway.

The Apache Rewards app is available to download through the Apple App Store, and is only compatible with Apple products.