TJC Tutoring Center open with new COVID-19 guidelines

Photos by Emily Niebuhr

Tyler Junior College’s tutoring services is open with new COVID-19 procedures.

According to Danna Baggett, director of the Tutoring Services, COVID-19 procedures are in place at the TJC tutoring center such as physical distancing.

“They do have tables set up with plexiglass in between the student and tutor,” Baggett said. “Also, they require the tutors to clean the tables and chairs they just used.”

Additionally, drop-in tutoring procedures have changed. Instead, of dropping in in person an appointment is now required.

“In fact, we must limit the number of people that are in the center,” Baggett said. “All our drop-in math and science tutoring will be done virtually through Zoom.”

From left to right: Ethan Powell, a TJC student, works with tutor Sydney Kaai alongside Danna Baggett, director of Tutoring Services. The tutoring center is open under new COVID-19 guidelines.

Tutoring services are free for the students, and the tutoring center is in the library on the second floor.

“We offer in person and online tutoring, so whichever works best for their schedule and whatever they feel most comfortable with we have both those options available,” Baggett said.

According to the TJC website, “the Apache Tutoring Center offers content clarification tutoring in a variety of subjects for appointments and drop-in, writing assistant for any essay or paper for any class, and learning support in reading comprehension and study skills.

Students can get tutored in more than one subject.

Students needing a tutor can call the center at (903) 510-2577, or visit the center located on the second floor of the library. Baggett said those visiting in person need to be “six feet away from the front desk or whoever is scheduling their appointment.”

Online tutoring also is available through Zoom. For this service, students need a computer compatible with Zoom. The tutor or proctor can observe and talk with students about their assignments.

Baggett said a webcam is not required, but “it is nice so the student can see the other person.”

She added having a headset is important so the student and tutor can talk.

Interactive workshops lead by Nicole Hicks, a writing support specialist, and Tiffany Thompson, a learning support specialist, are available to students.

“They offer writing and study skills and reading workshops with all different times throughout the week all semester long with all different kinds of subjects,” Baggett said. “In those workshops, they do activities, things and exercises to really solidify what they are learning in the workshop.”

For more information about the workshops or tutoring services, visit tjc.edu/tutoring.