Vaughn Library offers blind date services

Many people feel lonely on Valentine’s Day. If you’re having trouble finding love, you might try going to the Vaughn Library for their blind date service.

Through the entire month of February, the library will set you up with a blind date. You can choose your date from a shelf of gift wrapped books (no peeking!). Once you check it out at the circulation desk you can take it out for a romantic evening on the town then take it home, pour a couple glasses of wine, light some candles and unwrap it to see what surprises lie between the covers. Just make sure when it’s returned it’s undamaged, otherwise you may have to pay a fine.

Feeling adventurous? You can take out several blind dates if you wish. Or if you think you found the one, make a commitment and check it out again. Say it doesn’t work out, don’t worry about an awkward break up and hurt feelings, these books are hardbacks.

“You can’t go wrong with a book. They take you to far off places. I like books with mystery and romance,” said library assistant Katie Draper.

“My date was love at first sight. It was a beautiful, intelligent and interesting book entitled “Spiders the Ultimate Predators”. I don’t know I think I might introduce it to my parents,” said a student that wishes to remain anonymous. Relations with books are frowned upon in his culture. The blind date service gives him the opportunity to explore his preferences.

Library patrons eagerly check out their books dates in anticipation being mesmerized by riveting action, intriguing characters and passionate romance.

“I hope for some adventure and humor. That’s what I look for in a book.” said Liz Reedy.

No matter what your looking for there’s a match out there for everyone. Stay hopeful; true love will find you if you keep an open heart and an open book.