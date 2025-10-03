Domination Continues: Men’s Soccer stays undefeated with win over Angelina College

TJC Men’s soccer continued their undefeated season with a win over Angelina College with a score of 4-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The No. 3 ranked team in the nation continued their dominant season by putting 3 goals in the second half, with 2 goals coming from Keiquon Aaron (Goals at 87:00 and 89:00) and another goal scored by Axel Ruben, which Marc Perkuhn assisted (Goal at 52:00 minutes).

Men’s Apache Soccer will take on Jacksonville College at at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Jacksonville.

Photo by Ian Frye