Domination Continues: Men’s Soccer stays undefeated with win over Angelina College

Josiah McKinley
September 19, 2025
Goalie, Joe Pollard (1), returns the ball to the field after an attempted goal in the second half of the game.

TJC Men’s soccer continued their undefeated season with a win over Angelina College with a score of 4-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The No. 3 ranked team in the nation continued their dominant season by putting 3 goals in the second half, with 2 goals coming from Keiquon Aaron (Goals at 87:00 and 89:00) and another goal scored by Axel Ruben, which Marc Perkuhn assisted (Goal at 52:00 minutes).

Men’s Apache Soccer will take on Jacksonville College at at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Jacksonville.

Photo by Ian Frye

Domination Continues: Men’s Soccer stays undefeated with win over Angelina College