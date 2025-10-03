Following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA’s chapter at TJC is reporting a surge in student engagement and a renewed commitment to its mission of promoting free speech and constitutional values.

Faculty adviser Amanda Jo Ratcliff discussed the chapter’s increased campus engagement and student membership.

“We had always intended to do meetings and events like normal but now we’re really focusing on connecting more with our students and finding out ways we can promote the organization and to promote the message of the organization,” Ratcliff said.

Kirk’s death prompted members to accelerate their plans and deepen outreach efforts, with a renewed emphasis on “individual freedoms, promoting the Constitution, and the free exchange of ideas,” Ratcliff said.

In the days following Kirk’s death, the chapter added 20 new members — doubling its previous size. Officers were elected Sept. 21, and the group hosted a livestream of the Charlie Kirk Memorial, which was open to the public.

Tabling events and open discussions will continue to be central to TJC’s TPUSA’s approach, offering opportunities to engage with differing viewpoints and strengthen articulation of beliefs.

“It gives them a chance to have a conversation with somebody who may have a different point of view, and to prove that it can be done respectfully and thoughtfully. That’s really needed now more than ever,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff noted widespread grief among students.

“We’re all devastated. Anybody who liked Charlie or knew him or listened to him — and even if they didn’t always agree with him — you’re seeing a lot of people expressing sympathy,” Ratcliff said. “I think there’s a new resolve for people to speak up, not be intimidated into silence anymore, and to really be bold in expressing their viewpoint.”

As the chapter moves forward, Ratcliff said the group will remain vigilant but undeterred.

“I do not think these students are going to be intimidated or silenced……We’re just going to be wise about the choices we make, but we’re not going to stop doing what we’re doing,” Ratcliff said. “Charlie Kirk is often described as a happy warrior, and that’s the attitude we hope to adopt.”

TJC’s TPUSA hosts open meetings twice a month at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Rogers Student Center, Spirit Room. The next meeting is Oct. 22.