East Texas State Fair: Serving up the best carnival foods to indulge 

It is a Friday night and the week full of chaos is finally over. You decide to feed the nostalgia so you go to the fair with some friends. Rides are ridden, prizes are won, and now you feel hunger creeping along. So many fried foods and desserts to choose from, but you just can’t pick what’s the best. Fair season is finally here and being prepared to choose the best foods is essential. Here is a list of six of the best fair foods available at the East Texas State Fair, starting Sept. 23.

Corn Dog

A corn dog from the fair is one of the most classic foods you could ever eat. It’s such a key component to the fair feel, so much so that there’s even a corn dog brand called State Fair. You can pair it with ketchup, mustard, relish and honestly anything you desire to eat it with.

Fairgoer Cody Peters said, “It’s always a classic at any fair and feels like you didn’t get the full experience if you didn’t get one.”

Fried Oreos

There is no denying Texans love fried foods, sweets too. What better combination than these two together, creating a delectable, chocolatey treat? Fried Oreos are the perfect mix of the sweetness that comes from the cookie, with a hint of savoriness of the fried outer layer. The heat and grease soften the Oreo, making it a spongy, yet delicious bite.

Sausage on a Stick

Sausage on a stick is savory, crunchy and convenient, which makes it a fair food staple. You don’t have to worry about your hands getting dirty or greasy because, well, it’s on a stick. There’s plenty of food vendors that sell sausage on a stick, each having its unique flavor and smokiness. The best part is, you can try as many as you’d like. The sausage is tender and juicy, filling every bite with a satisfying taste.

Buttermilk Pie

Imagine your grandmother bakes a homemade buttermilk pie and serves you a fresh slice. With every bite you take, each piece is filled with love, warmth and Southern comfort. Buttermilk pie from the fair encompasses all of these things, leaving you with a warm and fuzzy feeling inside. Apple, pecan, blueberry and other traditional pies are also good, but buttermilk pie has an undeniably unique and enjoyable flavor that will make you crave more.

Turkey Leg

Turkey legs are not for the faint at heart. The meat is juicy, flavor-filled and so tender that it nearly falls off the bone. Turkey legs are massive and will have your stomach filling plump and satisfied. It’s kind of like you just ate a huge serving of turkey for Thanksgiving and you have to take the mandatory nap afterward because you’re that full. Turkey legs are delicious and are definitely a food you have to try.

Funnel Cake

Funnel cake is the epitome of what the fair is all about. It pairs the fried element we all love with the sugary component that satisfies your sweet tooth. The variety of toppings you can add on the dough is endless: chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, caramel, whipped cream, nuts and not to mention the classic powdered sugar.

General Studies major Caroline Phillips said, “My favorite fair food is funnel cake. It’s like the American beignet, and I’ve yet to meet a person who doesn’t like powdered sugar and deep fried dough.”

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to go to the fair this fall. Even if you don’t ride the rollercoasters and play the games, you should go to try the best-of-the-best food.

“The fair never ceases to deliver a great experience year after year. It’s something I look forward to, and I hope to live it again,” Phillips said.

The East Texas State Fair will last from Sept. 23 – Oct. 2. Admission for people 12 and up is $10, youth ages 6-12 is $6, and children younger than six get in free. Students aged 18 and younger get free admission for Sept. 26-28. College students get free admission on Sept. 29 with a valid student ID. For more information, visit etstatefair.com.