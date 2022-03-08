By Aliyah Moosberg – Social Media Editor
As the weather warms up and a break from school is approaching, The DrumBeat’s staff looked through their own playlists to see what they will be listening to over spring break.
#1 “All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
This is a contemporary R&B song dedicated to love and fame. In this song, the aspect of love is transitioned into something they strive for and not the feeling from hate-filled individuals. The song also expresses they believe their psychological problems are tied to fame.
#2 “I Choose You” – The Steeldrivers
“I Choose You” is a bluegrass song celebrating lasting love. In this song, the man repeatedly states he would choose his love over anything everyday even if it “runs his life away”
#3 “Space Ghost Coast to Coast” – Glass Animals
Glass Animals’ alternative song has a fun beat to it, but holds a deeper meaning. The song is sung from the point of view of an ex-friend of a convicted attempted shooter. The song is based on a real story of the artist’s life.
#4 “Graceland Too” – Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgeres’ indie/alternative song is a heart-wrenching story that tells about caring for someone who hates themselves. The song is in the perspective of a woman who watches her friends go through things like depression, addiction and self-hate alone.
#5 “The Boat I Row” – Tame Impala
The true vibes of spring break creep in with this Indie/alternative song by Tame Impala. Being released Feb. 18, it has almost had 190,000 views on YouTube.
#6 “Love Grows” – Edison Lighthouse
This 1970s classic is a song written about a woman the vocalist is madly in love with. This woman still remains a mystery, lyrics conclude Rosemary to be real due to the fact that she doesn’t sound like an idyllic partner.
# 7 “Safari Song” – Greta Van Fleet
In their first hit from the “From the Fires album, this band has a nostalgic Led Zeplin sound. This song talks about a fiery relationship with a girl.
#8 “My Girl” – Dylan Scott
This modern-day country song is about his lifelong girlfriend, now wife, Blair Scott got the inspiration while he was away from Blair on the road. This song is sweet for a spring break relationship.
#9 “Golden” – Harry Styles
This upbeat alternative song is about starting fresh after a heartbreak, moving on, being in love and being vulnerable. The vibes of the songs give the carefree feeling we need for spring break.
#10 “Sugar” – BROCKHAMPTON
This funk-pop song is about expressing regrets of using illegal substances at such a young age and the trauma they have as a result. The artist makes it clear throughout the song that they feel they are unable to love.
#11 “Only U” – PARTYNEXTDOOR
This Canadian artist describes his ex-girlfriend leaving and breaking his heart. With his R&B feel, you can dance his pain away this spring break.
Find all songs mentioned by visiting The DrumBeat’s staff pick playlist at, https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3upfbuw1V9YpDkWvfOAj55?si=579759514b8b4563.