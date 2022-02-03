With Tony Stark dead, Thor off wandering the galaxy and Captain America gone, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stepping outside their box to bring what were once side and unknown characters onto center stage. They are also expanding their universe by pulling heroes and villains from the multiverse. With “Spiderman No Way Home’’ opening the dimension doorway into a completely new multiverse saga, Marvel is introducing an exciting lineup of new heroes to fight a more diabolical set of villains. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” coming out on May 6, is going to be the next step in this new phase. It will be carrying over the events of “WandaVision” as well as introducing an all new hero, American Chavez, with the powers of super strength, flight and punching star shaped interdimensional portals.

Their most recent project is “Moon Knight,” which is set to air on March 30 and follows Steven Grant, a man with dissociative identity disorder who struggles to balance his other three personalities: Marc Spector, Jake Lockley and Moon Knight. Marc Spector is a violent killer for hire, while Jake Lockley is an average civilian. Moon Knight, however, is a servant of the Egyptian moon God, Khonshu, whose mission is to bring justice to the world. The show will follow Steven Grant’s journey of understanding his other personalities and the mysterious powers of the Egyptian God.

Next on the roster is “Thor: Love and Thunder,” set to premiere July 8. With Chris Hemsworth’s contract ending, it’s time to pass the hammer on to someone else who is worthy to wield the power of the mighty Thor passed on by Mjolnir. It’s set to be Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster. Not much is known about the plot of this movie, but Chris Hemsworth told The Philadelphia Inquirer that it is “one of the best scripts he’s read in years.” The movie is going to be directed by Taika Waititi and members of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” such as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and others have been seen on the set.

Sometime this summer, “Ms. Marvel ” will air on the streaming platform Disney+. “Ms. Marvel” follows the story of Kamala Khan, an inhuman. Inhumans are a human with an alien gene that once in contact with terrigen mist their genetic code is altered giving them superhuman abilities. Khan’s power is to grow her body and limbs to gigantic proportions. It is not known yet how this series will tie into everything going on in the MCU; however, Khan is expected to appear in the promised movie “The Marvels.”

One of the most anticipated movies in this phase, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is premiering Nov. 11. There have been a lot of rumors and speculation of who will take up the mantle of Chadwick Boseman’s role of Black Panther, but Marvel has yet to confirm anything. Many fans believe multiple people will take on the role in the coming releases. The movie is also rumored to have Marvel’s king of Atlantis, Namor, appear.

With many more exciting projects in the works for this upcoming phase of incredibly intricate intertwined stories all leading up to something mind blowing. The ongoing in-depth storytelling will continue keeping Marvel one of the longest running franchises out there.