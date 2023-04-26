HomeArts & EntertainmentPuzzle solutions- April 28-August 28, 2023 Arts & EntertainmentPuzzle Puzzle solutions- April 28-August 28, 2023 By thedrumbeat April 26, 2023 0 97 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTRiO celebrates 25 years at annual banquetNext articleFrom the page to the classroom: TJC professor looks to inspire students thedrumbeat RELATED ARTICLES Arts & Entertainment Thunderdome Spring 2023 Garrison Nichols - May 3, 2023 Arts & Entertainment Favorite media roundup Santiago Nunez - April 27, 2023 Arts & Entertainment TJC art professor doubles as part-time writer for local magazine Santiago Nunez - April 14, 2023 Most Popular Thunderdome Spring 2023 May 3, 2023 Tyler Junior College one of many universities to experience ‘swatting’ April 27, 2023 Deaths under socialism and communism: Fact Check April 27, 2023 Goodbye TJC: Departing words from The DrumBeat editors April 27, 2023 Load more