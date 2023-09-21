Review: Barbie Made Me Cry

Growing up, every little girl wanted a Barbie. Barbie was so glamorous with her pretty clothes, perfect hair, and of course, her dream house. I still remember the day I got my first Barbie. I remember being so happy to sit down and play with her. We even had a tradition where my dad would buy us a $5 Barbie every time we went to his house.

Whenever the “Barbie” movie first came to theaters in July 2023, I snagged a ticket as soon as I could. With its recent debut on Amazon Prime for $29.99 to buy or $24.99 to rent, Barbie lovers everywhere can either watch it for the first time or rewatch it in the comfort of their own homes.

I won’t go into too much detail about the movie because I don’t want to spoil it for those who haven’t watched it, but I will give a little run down of the movie. In the movie, Barbie is living her best life until one fateful day. This day changes everything for Barbie. Her life is turned completely upside down. From there she travels from Barbie Land to the Real World. Eventually, she goes back to Barbie Land and realizes everything’s different. In an effort to try to fix it, she discovers who she is.

Next, I want to talk about casting. In my opinion, Margot Robbie was perfect for Barbie. She played the character so well, and Robbie continued to play a great Barbie throughout her character arc. She added a certain flair to her character. Another actor I’d like to take note of is Ryan Gosling as Ken. Gosling also did a great job with his character. I really enjoyed watching him be obsessed with Barbie and watching his character grow throughout the movie. The last actor is Will Ferrell who played the CEO of Mattel. Ferrell’s character was the perfect comedic relief, and he cracked me up throughout the whole movie.

The last thing I want to talk about is how they executed the Barbies and Barbie Land. I think the Barbies were a little too realistic, but I did like how the set designers made everything plastic-like. It reminded me of what my old Barbie stuff looked like whenever I would play with it.

All in all, I thought Barbie was a really good movie. In my opinion, it was a little overhyped, but it was still really good. I loved the message the producers were conveying. It reminded me that it’s OK to not be perfect all the time. It also reminded me it’s alright to be ordinary if that’s what you want to be.

Honestly, if you’re on the fence about watching “Barbie” I say to just do it. I highly recommend it for your next movie night with friends, or if you want a calm movie night by yourself it’s perfect for that too. “Barbie” is a great feel-good movie that will make you laugh and cry. It was a real tear-jerker, at least in my case.