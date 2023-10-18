Review: My top five fiction books to read during this autumn season

The fall season brings many activities: pumpkin carving, movie watching, baking cookies and more. For me, one of the highlights of the fall season is cuddling up with a good book. These are five book recommendations for this fall.

1.“The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

“The Fault in Our Stars” is a young adult fiction book. It tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, Hazel Grace Lancaster, who is diagnosed with cancer. One day while the teenager visits her support group, she meets Augustus Waters. From there, the relationship between these two characters grows. Eventually, they fall in love. This is a book I recommend because it’ll make you feel a roller coaster of emotions but in a good way.

2.“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis

This book is more of a fantasy book and is set in the World War II era. Four siblings, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy, are sent away to the countryside to avoid the war. To them, the house is boring. One day, in an effort to cure their boredom, the siblings play hide and seek. Lucy, the youngest sibling, decides to hide in a wardrobe. She quickly finds out the wardrobe is a door to another world: Narnia. From there, the four siblings go on an adventure filled with fantasy creatures, talking animals and villains. I love this book because it’s a short read, but it also allows me to escape for a while.

3.“The Thickety” by

J.A. White

“The Thickety” is another fantasy novel set on a fictional island called De’Noran. On this island is a forest called the Thickety. It’s an ominous forest that is home to magical monsters. The people of this island are terrified of magic and the Thickety. As a result of their fear, the people follow Timoth Clen, who is a destroyer of witches. The book follows the story of Kara, whose mother was a witch. Kara hears a voice call her from the woods, and she follows it. In the woods, she finds a spell book, or “grimoire,” as it’s called in the book, and uses it to learn magic. Personally, I only like the Thickety. However, I believe it’s an amazing book. The scenes are written so well, and I feel like I’m actually there. Also, it’s a spooky book, so it’s perfect for this time of year.

4.“Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott

“Five Feet Apart” is another young adult fiction book. It follows the love story of Stella and Will, two teenagers with cystic fibrosis. Both characters are admitted to the hospital at the same time. At first, Stella is annoyed by Will, but they quickly fall in love. The twist of the story is they must stay five feet apart from each other, so they don’t make one another sicker. This is an amazing book. It was another book that brought about a roller coaster of emotions for me. I recommend this book to anyone who’s looking for a whirlwind love story.

5.“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

“The Book Thief” is a historical fiction novel narrated by Death who tells the reader about a young girl named Liesel. Liesel is growing up in Germany during World War II. When she was nine years old, she lost her brother and was separated from her mother. She moved in with a couple named Hans and Rosa Hubermann. When she starts school she is made fun of because she can’t read, so she asks Hans to help her learn how after she realizes the power of words. As she learns to read, she starts stealing books. She is happy, for a while, and she even makes a friend, Rudy. Eventually, as the war escalates, her family takes in a boy named Max, who is Jewish. This book is another amazing book. This is not the type of book that brings about a roller coaster of emotions, like the others on this list. This book is sad but in a subtle way. The sadness of this story is one that creeps up.