Review: New Sims 4 stuff pack left me hungry for more

Here’s some food for thought. EA finally released a new stuff pack after more than two years since the last one. The Sims 4 recently came out with a new Home Chef Hustle stuff pack for $9.99 before tax. It can be purchased on the EA website, the Origin website and the Steam website. With the addition of Home Chef Hustle, the Sims 4 has 19 stuff packs. Stuff packs have been coming out since the game was first released in 2014.

This new stuff pack introduces a variety of things for the Sims. It introduces small appliances, new kitchen sets and new create-a-Sim items. It also allows you to open up a food stand to sell your new creations. Additionally, it comes with new recipes for your Sims to cook.

Personally, I am not in a rush to buy this stuff pack. Originally, I was so excited about this stuff pack. After conducting all my research though, I am not. It was a really cool concept, but I don’t think justice was done. While all the added features are amazing, I don’t think it’s worth my money. Stuff packs to me, are just not worth it. They come with few things. Personally, I like to save my money for the bigger additions to the game. On top of that, there are many mod creators out there who have come out with mods that are similar to the Home Chef Hustle pack.

Another thing I’ve noticed about this pack is a lot of the items are repeats of the others. They are either straight repeats, or they are very similar to each other. This makes me think the Sims creators were just a little lazy with this pack, which is another reason why I don’t want to buy it.

Now, I want to talk about how the quality of this stuff pack compares to one of the best stuff packs.

The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack set the standard for all future stuff packs. The Sims 4 Paranormal came out on Jan. 26, 2021. As of now, it is my absolute favorite stuff pack. It has many amazing features and new gameplay. While the Home Chef Hustle has amazing features, such as the small appliances, the gameplay is lacking to me. The only gameplay that it introduces is more cooking and the food stands. I would’ve liked to have seen more with this stuff pack.

All in all, from what I’ve seen, I’d rate this stuff pack a five out of 10. It has many awesome new features, but not enough for me to want to buy it. As I said previously, the Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack has really changed my standards for all stuff packs, and the Home Chef Hustle does not compare at all. I do hope the Sims comes out with a stuff pack that will rival the Paranormal Stuff Pack again. In the meantime though, I’ll stick to what I have.