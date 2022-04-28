By Brooklyn Gundling & Colton Hollis

It’s finals season at TJC, and it’s time to study, study, study. Students know picking a playlist can be just as important as making sure you have the right textbook out. The DrumBeat staff also knows this, and we decided to compile our favorite study songs into one playlist. These songs, while mostly romantic, are slow and soothing. They let your mind focus on the material you’re studying, instead of getting distracted by fast-paced word-heavy ones. Happy studying!



Courtesy of RCA Records

“Leaving On a Jet Plane” – John Denver

Denver says goodbye to his lover in “Leaving on a jet plane.” Like the title suggests, Denver sings about leaving on a plane and not returning for a long time. He hopes his lover will wait for him, but the folk guitar coupled with Denver’s slow and breathable lyrics tells the listeners they are saying goodbye for good.



Courtesy of Tamla Records

“When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You” – Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye’s smooth jazz-feel backs him as he looks back on his relationship. A love has ended despite both trying to stay together. His longing voice remembers all the bad times, but all the good times the same. While this relationship is ending for the two of them, Gaye states how no matter what, he will never love someone the same again.

Courtesy of MCA Records

“Baby Blue” – George Strait

The second folk song on this playlist is also a heartbreaking ballad of love lost. Strait looks back upon the love he once had, and now the only thing he has to remind himself of her is the baby blue color of the sky that matched her eyes. The backing track seems to swallow Strait’s voice but gives his vocal a wistful tone as he fades into the background, just as he did with his love.

Courtesy of MMG/Warner Bros

“Lotus Flower Bomb”– Wale (Feat. Miguel)

Rapper Wale pairs with RnB singer Miguel to deliver a soulful plea to a woman in his life who got into a relationship with him. Wale offers rapped verses detailing the reasons the two should get together, while Miguel sings an almost heartbreaking chorus, begging her to be theirs. The spaced-out tempo and somber vocals give plenty of room for studying while listening.

“Home” – Cavetown



Courtesy of Sire Records

Cavetown promises to protect their love in the alternative song “Home.” The tempo is perfect for a slow partner dance, and the singer Robin Skinner, known as Cavetown, tells his partner he will take them away from the people around them and taking them somewhere else. He spends the song focusing on his partner, but also remembers the hurtful words of their community reminding the two why they need to leave. The quiet song found its match on this playlist, also featuring vocals that are soft in sound but powerful in meaning.



Courtesy of Republic/Whispering Pines

“Secret of Life” – Lord Huron

This Indie song by Lord Huron has an upbeat sound even as Huron faces what seems like an existential crisis. He begs the listener to stay with him and to never leave him alone. The person he is talking to has shown him the secret of life, and now he can’t live without them. Huron’s voice goes so well with the backing song that they seem to be made for each other.

Courtesy of AVIE Records

“The Four Seasons – Winter in F minor rv. 297 I. allegro non molto” – Antonio Vivaldi

The pacing of this song makes it easy to take notes while listening, with a repeating melody growing into a crescendo before the frantic-paced middle section of the song erupts in. The song is almost akin to a roller coaster, with peaks and valleys in the music and an exhilarating close.



Courtesy of 1166557 Record DK

“Waltz in E-Major, Op. 15 “Moon Waltz” – Cojum Dip

The first part of this song will catch a first-time listener off-guard with the melodic and slow instrumental being replaced with an energetic and fast-paced guitar riff. The chorus is operatic, with the music changing back to the opening orchestra beat. The song then shortly returns to the energetic riff heard earlier. The tempo of the background instrumental with the soulful nature of both singers makes this piece easy to listen to while focusing on putting together or reading over notes prepping for a big exam.

To find a playlist with all songs mentioned visit, https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1g0RFqWPCIoSJaBnv2oU8X?si=24554b2730684d77.