THE MOTHER OF THE RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé’s Global Impact

Beyoncé said “Start over. Start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.” “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE” hits theatres on Dec 1.

The Renaissance World Tour became a worldwide phenomenon from the moment Beyoncé announced ticket sales. Social media was instantly set ablaze with reactions from fans, and Ticketmaster recorded queues of 500,000 people on multiple days.

Renaissance is packed full with heavy references to afrofuturism, NYC’s underground ballroom scene, and Southern culture. The album cover set the tone of the new era, with Beyoncé in a crystallized corset sitting atop a disco mirrored horse. She sampled ballroom chants, Southern hip-hop, gospel, Chicago house music, New Orleans bounce music, even viral internet videos to create a mid-90’s club vibe.

Photo courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

The tour had a cultural impact incomparable to any tour in recent years. With each stop, Beyoncé highlighted the creativity and excellence of Black and LGBTQ creators. She brought many from the underground NYC ballroom community to dance alongside her. Legends such as Darius West and Honey Balenciaga graced the stage with their flamboyancy and queerness. Over 12 countries were able to experience a different queer artform that exists many miles away. The MC and voice of the Renaissance, Kevin JZ Prodigy, said, “You put the community on the biggest stages around the world!” via Instagram: “At each stop, Ballroom saw your tour as a heartfelt expression, it was.”

The Renaissance World Tour is not limited to cultural impact. Beyoncé created a halo in the American and European economies. According to The New York Times, the Renaissance World Tour is on a trajectory to contribute a $4.5 billion boost to the American economy. Other news outlets like Revolt and Forbes have compared the impact to what the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.

In Europe, countries saw a similar trend. Swedish economist Michael Grahn said, “Beyoncé is responsible for the extra upside surprise this month. It’s quite astonishing for a single event. We haven’t seen this before,” in an interview with the Financial Times. Sweden experienced an economic boost of 0.2%. He calls it the “Beyoncé Blip.”

At a local level, headlining cities were hit with Renaissance fever. The Thrillist reported that LGBTQ+ owned shopping in Philadelphia experienced an 164% increase in sales. Nail technicians saw a service increase of 193% in Philadelphia and 178% in NYC, while searches for hairstylists increased by 71% and 61%.

The Renaissance World Tour created a safe space for all attendees. Beyoncé said, “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.” She created a sense of inclusion and community by asking everyone to wear silver to match the albums aesthetics. People flocked to stores to attain any glittery, silver pieces to wear to the tour. Kevin JZ Prodigy said, “In each stadium you created a sea of silver, with rhinestones, and so much sequin.” He described it as, “A human disco ball that made everyone feel loved, feel safe, away from all troubles outside.” People were able to express themselves in the flashiest ways they could. Beyoncé encouraged everyone to sing their loudest and dance their hardest. A shared chance to escape the harsh realities of life. Prodigy acknowledged this by saying, “It wasn’t just for for me. It wasn’t just for you. You created something for all of us.”

The Renaissance World Tour was a celebration of life and individualism that will be remembered for decades to come. To relive the experience, visit your local theatre’s website and don’t forget your student discount.