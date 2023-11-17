Top 5 Holiday attractions to visit around East Texas

With the holidays around the corner, it is the perfect time to participate in fun festive activities. These are a few of my favorite attractions to visit during the holiday season.

1. Holiday at the Arboretum

If you love all things Christmas, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden puts on an amazing event called “Holiday at the Arboretum.” This event consists of a beautiful Christmas village that is decorated to impress. They will also have a 12 days of Christmas display and a dazzling musical tree. The “Holiday at the Arboretum is a great event for those who love to stroll through Christmas lights and get into the holiday spirit. This event is currently open and will remain open until Jan. 5, 2024. Tickets are available to purchase online at dallasarboretum.org.

2. Wonderland of Lights

If you are looking for a full immersive holiday experience Marshall, Texas has exactly what you are looking for. The Wonderland of Lights attraction has everything any Christmas enthusiast loves: businesses decorated around downtown, gigantic Christmas trees, an ice-skating rink, vintage carousel, train, and Santa’s village. They also do weekly special events during the holiday season. The Wonderland of Lights is Nov. 22-30. Tickets can be purchased on marshalltexas.net.

3. Yesterland Farm

Spending time with family is a huge part of the holiday season so it is important to find activities for the whole family. Yesterland Farm is a great place for the whole family to go for a holiday experience. The park consists of fun rides, Christmas lights, corn maze, delicious food, petting zoos, shopping and more. With Yesterland being in Canton, it is a wonderful day trip location for anyone in the Tyler area. Tickets are on sale online Nov. 24-Dec. 23 on yesterlandfarm.com.

4. Gaylord Texan

If you are looking for a short festive getaway the Gaylord Texan is the place to be for the holidays. The Gaylord Texan transforms into an incredible winter wonderland and has many activities for all ages. While staying at the luxury resort, you can also walk through the Christmas village, throw real snowballs, go snow tubing, build tasty gingerbread houses, go ice-skating, walk through amazing ice sculptures and take pictures with Santa. The Gaylord Texan is the perfect destination for the holidays and provides the gift of memories that will last forever. The holiday fun has already begun and will continue until Dec. 31.

5. Santa Land

If you are looking to stay close to the Tyler area, Santa Land is the perfect place to spice up your holiday season. Santa Land is a 24-acre drive-thru light park that brings the festivities into the warmth of your car. This is a great annual tradition for Tyler natives. Santa Land is not only a light drive-thru there is also Santa pictures, a huge gift shop, trailer rides, delicious food and warm hot cocoa. Santa Land is open currently and will remain open for visitors through Jan. 4, 2024.