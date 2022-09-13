Recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual observance in which the cultures of people from Hispanic Americans are highlighted. The celebration lasts from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, splitting into two months due to the Independence Days of many Central and Latin American countries, including: Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and more.



To show recognition, here is a list of five inspiring Hispanic individuals in U.S. history.

Caesar Chavez

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

In 1972, Chavez coined the phrase, “SI, se puede,” Spanish for “Yes, it can be done.” The phrase inspired former President Obama’s campaign motto, “Yes, we can.

Caesar Chavez was born on March 31, 1927, in Yuma, Arizona. Chavez was a civil rights activist and founder of the National Farm Workers Association, now known as the United Farm Workers. Chavez’s early life was difficult and consisted of much hard labor, in which the entire family had to contribute for enough food to be put on the table, according to aflcio.org. His hard life fed his drive to make a difference for farm workers and to advocate for nonviolent resistance. He fought to raise the pay for farm workers, improved working conditions and made major impacts on individuals who could relate to his story and on the whole world. On April 23, 1993, Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona.

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

Ochoa is a trained flutist, once thinking she would pursue a music career. In college, she received the student soloist award from Stanford Symphony Orchestra.

Ellen Ochoa

Ellen Ochoa was born May 10, 1958, in Los Angeles, California. She is the first Hispanic woman to go to space and the first Hispanic director at the Johnson Space Center, according to nasa.gov. Ochoa received her bachelor’s degree in physics from San Diego State University, as well as both her master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University. In 1988 she joined the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as a research engineer and later joined the JSC in 1990 as an astronaut. Ochoa has been a part of four space missions that include: STS-56, STS-66, STS-96 and STS-110, recording roughly 1,000 hours in space. Ochoa is 64 years old and now retired.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the first female members of the Democratic Socialists of America elected to Congress. At 29, she became the youngest woman apart of the U.S. Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is an American politician and activist. She was born on Oct. 13, 1989, in The Bronx, New York. Ocasio-Cortez has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019. She attended Boston University for her economics and international relations degree. Ocasio-Cortez interned for former Senator Theodore Kennedy while in school. During this internship, she witnessed families being divided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that fueled her determination to make change, according to ocasio-cortez.house.gov. Ocasio-Cortez worked as an educational director with the National Hispanic Institute, helping Latinx youth in leadership and preparation for college.

She continues to make an effort for change for working-class Americans, submitting 30 amendments by the conclusion of 2021, one which increased the funding to update water infrastructure in schools and childcare programs, according to ocasio-cortez.house.gov.

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

Jennifer Lopez is well-known partially for her dancing. In her early career, Lopez was a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson.

Jennifer Lopez

American singer, actress and dancer, Jennifer Lopez, also known as J. Lo, was born July 24, 1969, in Castle Hill, NY. Lopez appeared in many popular films and shows such as: “The Wedding Planner,” “Selena,” “Hustlers,” “World of Dance,” and more. She performed at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performance alongside Shakira. Lopez’s music career began to gain more attention with the release of her Latin pop album, “On the 6,” in 1999, according to biography.com. Lopez is known for her well-rounded experience in dancing and acting. She has made a big impact by her success in the entertainment industry as a Latina. According to brittanica.com, Lopez “is one of the highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood.”

Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org

Shakira’s singing career officially started at the age of 10. At 13, Shakira signed her first record deal.

Shakira

Born and raised in Baranquilla, Columbia, Shakira made her way into the world on Feb. 2, 1977. Shakira is known as the “Queen of Latin Music” and is highly regarded for her musical skillfulness. At 13, Shakira recorded her first album with Sony Music Columbia, according to jacarandafm.com. She is considered the most influential face of Latin music around the world. Shakira is the founder of Pies Descalzos Foundation that helps children of Columbia to access quality education, a better life and improved housing. She is the first South American artist to be nominated for the Grammy Awards, 10 Latin Grammys, Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. She is the only Latin artist to have one song above 100,000,000 streams in four decades.



National Hispanic Heritage Month initially began in 1968 under former President Lyndon B. Johnson as a week-long commemoration but was later lengthened in 1988 by former President Ronald Reagan. The month is celebrated nationwide through parades, festivals, shows, and many other events. To learn more about National Hispanic Heritage Month, visit archives.gov.