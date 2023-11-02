Feature: Everything to know about TJC’s Baptist Student Ministry

The Baptist Student Ministry is a student organization in colleges across Texas. According to the BSM website, txbsm.org, it is a home away from home for college students. The BSM’s mission is to engage college students to follow Christ. Additionally, the BSM wants to transform the world.

The BSM organization offers free lunches for students, Wi-Fi, coffee and friends at their building. The BSM also offers a chance for students to get involved in leadership roles.

A’laya Russell, a member of the BSM leadership team and an early childhood development major, leads a Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bible study is held at the BSM building on campus next to the housing office, and it includes free food.

“Something I love the most about the BSM is the community. It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you’re from. They accept you for who you are,” Russell said.

Any student can be a part of the BSM. According to the Texas BSM website, it’s for all active college students. Being Baptist isn’t required for students to join.

In addition to Wednesday night Bible studies, the BSM also holds worship nights. According to the TJC BSM’s website, worship nights are held to provide a space for all religious backgrounds to learn about God. The worship nights are at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. According to tjcbsm.com, the worship nights include free pancakes and bacon for students who stay after worship for the after-party.

Missions are another part of the BSM. According to gonowmissions.com, they mobilize college students to share the love of Christ across the world. Go Now Missions began in 1946 when four students were sent to Hawaii to conduct a youth revival. Since then, over 9,000 students have been sent around the world as missionaries.

The BSM got its start in 1919. Texas Baptists voted to begin a ministry for college students. The original name for BSM was “Baptist Student Union.” In 1995, the name was changed to Baptist Student Ministry, which is still the name today. As for TJC, the BSM was established on campus in 1941.

“The Bible calls us to go out and create disciples,” Russell said. As mentioned before, the BSM actively sends students out for missions. Russell mentioned this is something that TJC specifically loves to do. According to the TJC BSM website, the next mission trip is Nov. 4-6.

According to the Texas BSM’s “About Us” page, the BSM has three main goals. Those goals are to engage college students, to follow Christ and to transform the world. The BSM has over 150 missionaries working part-time, full-time and volunteering. According to the website’s “About Us” page, their passion is they want every student in Texas to hear the word of God.

They aspire to change the world through missionary work and volunteer work. For example, handing out water on campus.

The BSM encourages TJC students to attend events. For more information about the events visit, tjcbsm.com.