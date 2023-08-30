Featured Football Player 

TJC cornerback No. 4 Jayveus Lyons is from Dalworth, Texas. Lyons played at Euless Trinity High School. He’s 19 years old, 5’11″, and 170 pounds. Lyons said, “it’s been hot, but you just have to hydrate and make sure you eat and stay focused when you’re tired.”

Lyons is trying to become the best player he can be and go to the National Football League and get his first ring.

“It’s been really competitive and you might win or lose some reps but you have to just keep going,” he said.

Lyons’ biggest supporters are his family. They keep him going by coming to every game and watching him play like it’s his last and having the “dominant” mentality.

Lyons said Philippians 4:13- motivates him to go out there and do his job at the most elite level that he can.

“Keep going, no matter what obstacle you face just keep working and keep the main thing the main thing,” Lyons said.

