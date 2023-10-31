3 movies coming out in Nov.

November is the perfect month to go to the movie theaters. It’s a colder month, so indoor activities are perfect for staying warm. Another reason November is a good month for the movies is because of all the movies coming out. With that, there are three movies I’m excited to see. The first movie I want to see is “Priscilla.” This new drama tells the love story of Elvis and his wife, Priscilla. King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, is played by Jacob Elordi. Priscilla is portrayed by Cailee Spaeny.

I’m excited about this movie because I’m interested to see how Elordi portrays Elvis. Austin Butler played Elvis in the 2022 film “Elvis.” To me, Butler’s performance was on top. I don’t think anyone can beat it. Another reason I’m thrilled about this movie is because there hasn’t been much content on Priscilla’s side of the love story between her and Elvis. Elvis and Priscilla were the “it” couple of their time. Their story is one that needs to be told.

The movie starts when Priscilla meets Elvis at a party. Because of his fame, Priscilla is immediately interested in him. From there the movie goes on to show the relationship between the two and how Elvis became more than a crush.

This movie comes out on Friday, Nov. 3.

The second movie I’m looking forward to is “Journey to Bethlehem.” This live-action Christmas movie musical tells the story of Mary, Joseph and the birth of Jesus. The two main characters, Mary and Joseph, are portrayed by Fiona Palomo and Milo Manheim. I haven’t heard much about these actors; however, I’m interested to see how they do in their roles.

I’m eager to see this movie because I haven’t heard of many movies like this one. Additionally, it’s appealing to have a new movie on the roster for the holiday classic collections. Based on the trailer this movie looks very interesting.

In the movie, Mary is visited by an angel, and he tells her she will be pregnant with Jesus. Throughout the movie, Mary is struggling with keeping her honor and coming to terms with her fate.

This movie hits theaters Nov. 10.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” is the last movie I’m wanting to see this month.

College students my age grew up watching the Hunger Games Trilogy. Now, there’s a new part of the story coming out.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” tells the story of Coriolanus Snow, portrayed by Tom Blyth. The story follows 18-year-old Snow who is the last of his lineage. Snow has been assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler.

I’m excited about this movie because I’ve always been interested in “The Hunger Games,” so I’m awaiting watch this new addition.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” comes to theaters Nov. 17.

For those interested in seeing these movies, they will be showing at the theaters in Tyler. Don’t forget to bring your student ID, and ask about a student discount.