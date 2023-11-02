ADA regulations, safety concerns on campus addressed

Concerns about the Americans with Disabilities Act and campus safety issues were voiced at the October Student Senate Committee meeting. For example, students at the meeting wanted more lights to shine over sidewalks and step lights at the Rogers Student Center and the cafeteria.

According to the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design, state and local government facilities, public accommodations, and commercial facilities should be readily accessible to and usable by individuals with disabilities. TJC as an education institution must follow ADA requirements, which includes accessible doors, elevators, parking, bathrooms, pathways etc.

TJC student Brittany Whitmire, who is currently using a walker, expresses her difficulties getting around campus.

“If I was somebody that had used this on a regular basis, the sidewalks are awful. Like this thing keeps getting caught on cracks. It’s uneven, there’s not good access to doors,” Whitmire said. “So I could see anybody that does have to use this on a regular basis, it’s probably pretty difficult.”

TJC Student Ezra Santos, who is using crutches, talked about her experience getting to her dorm.

“Ornelas B dorm getting down the stairs, across the bridge up another flight of stairs, and then the building’s elevators are always broken so then I have to go up another flight of stairs to even get to my floor,” Santos said.

The Department of Facilities and Construction manages the maintenance of buildings and construction on campus. Larry Hatton, the director for Facilities and Construction, had some answers for students regarding maintenance concerns.

“I haven’t been here long enough to have any ADA compliance issues come up other than the standard maintenance items like the push door buttons and repairs,” Hatton said.

Students can submit maintenance request tickets from Apache Access, or email maintenancerequests@tjc.edu.

Hatton says the facilities department tries to address all work orders that come in, in a timely fashion. “We don’t like having a lot of open work orders,” Hatton said.

Hatton likes to review a request within 24 hours from receiving it or it could take longer depending on the request.

“If there’s something that’s outside of our purview, like you know, waiting for a part or having to go get a part, it might take a little bit longer,” Hatton said. “So I want to clarify that some tickets are open a little longer because of circumstances that are out of our control.”

TJC has different staff members who help fix and manage facilities across campus. TJC also outsources to a different company that takes care of the elevators’ electronics and mechanisms for anything that’s not routine maintenance. Hatton said the staff electrician can help reset the power if an elevator faults out.

TJC Board of Trustees approved an agreement with TK Elevator Corporation for elevator maintenance at the Sept. 28 meeting.

“We are in the process right now of switching the company. The TK elevators, they did the elevators in the past. For whatever reason before I got here, they switched to a smaller company

that hasn’t been able to service our campus. Some chair lifts on campus, they were just too big for them,” Hatton said. “We have issues on campus with elevators right now. Several different buildings; we’re working on it though. We’re going to be better.”

Regarding safety on campus, the Department of Facilities and Construction recently added three more emergency phones, which are the blue emergency phones, around campus.

“My main focus is campus safety, job safety, and being safe on campus,” Hatton said.

Hatton explained his team’s two top priorities are getting the light poles in the parking lots new LED bulbs rather than the old metal halide lights. Halide lights have a max output of 100 lumens per watt. LEDS on the other hand have 110 lumens per watt. LEDS are also known to be better for energy consumption than the older fashion kind of lights like halogen, incandescent and fluorescent.

“We’re starting in November, probably you’ll see us with a boom lift on campus and start changing lights,” Hatton said.

Following the Student Senate meeting on Nov. 14, TJC is hosting a night walk, where faculty and students walk all over campus looking for spots that may look unsafe or where an unlit light bulb is located.

They also plan on adding something that will make it quick and easier for all students and faculty to send in maintenance tickets. QR codes will be added to all the lamp poles so if a student sees that a light is out while walking in the parking lot at night, they can scan the QR code and send in the work order. The QR code will be linked directly to that pole specifically so maintenance knows exactly where it is.

“We’re not here at night, and so we kind of rely on the campus police and students. If you walk by a light pole that’s not lit, it’s dark, you can take your phone out, scan the QR code and it sends a ticket right to us that light pole is out that identifies a light pole,” Hatton said.

“We’re working really hard to brighten up the campus,” Hatton said. “I think there’s gonna be some more cameras added later in certain areas, but the lighting is definitely going to be upgraded.”