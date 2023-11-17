HomeNewsANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON
ANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON

By Garrison Nichols
Alexa Hayes took part in the Tyler Junior College Scholarship Luncheon for the Volleyball Athletic Scholarship. Her as well as other students were there on behalf of other athletic scholarships.
The annual Scholarship Luncheon featured over 400 students in attendance as well as almost every donor for scholarships given at TJC. This event was organized by the Tyler Junior College Foundation.
Jaelyn Cleveland is in attendance for the Annual Scholarship Luncheon. Cleveland received an athletic scholarship for volleyball.
Adriana Weeks is taking part in the Scholarship Luncheon at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center. Weeks is the recipient of the Cynthia L. Sanders Bartos Endowed Scholarship.
Picture booths were present for students to take pictures with their scholarship donors. “Tapsnap” was the company that TJC rented the photo booths from.
Garrison Nichols

