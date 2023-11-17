HomeNewsANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON News ANNUAL TJC SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON By Garrison Nichols November 17, 2023 0 49 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Alexa Hayes took part in the Tyler Junior College Scholarship Luncheon for the Volleyball Athletic Scholarship. Her as well as other students were there on behalf of other athletic scholarships. The annual Scholarship Luncheon featured over 400 students in attendance as well as almost every donor for scholarships given at TJC. This event was organized by the Tyler Junior College Foundation. Jaelyn Cleveland is in attendance for the Annual Scholarship Luncheon. Cleveland received an athletic scholarship for volleyball. Adriana Weeks is taking part in the Scholarship Luncheon at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center. Weeks is the recipient of the Cynthia L. Sanders Bartos Endowed Scholarship. Picture booths were present for students to take pictures with their scholarship donors. “Tapsnap” was the company that TJC rented the photo booths from. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTJC West Automotive ProgramNext articleTHE MOTHER OF THE RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé’s Global Impact Garrison Nichols RELATED ARTICLES News STUDENT STARTER KIT Krilon Marsh - November 17, 2023 News Three arrested following pursuit on Central Campus Baleigh Davis - November 2, 2023 News TJC offers welding program at West Campus Savanna Benner - November 2, 2023 Most Popular STUDENT STARTER KIT November 17, 2023 THE MOTHER OF THE RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé’s Global Impact November 17, 2023 TJC West Automotive Program November 17, 2023 Top 5 Holiday attractions to visit around East Texas November 17, 2023 Load more