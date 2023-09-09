Athletic director to be memorialized Sept. 22

Over the past month, TJC has honored former Athletic Director Kevin Vest in many ways. Vest battled melanoma and passed away in early August. Athletes, students and staff have sported the “Best for Vest” T-shirts to commemorate his legacy. At the football season opener against Kilgore, a video tribute and moment of silence were held before kickoff.

As the athletic department has been adjusting to their loss of their director, Interim Athletic Director Kelsi Weeks has stepped up to this position and is taking on his responsibilities.

“From a professional standpoint, it’s been challenging, but a good challenge. From a personal standpoint, it’s been difficult. He was my friend and my mentor. There are parts of that that have obviously been really difficult. Grieving while you’re trying to work is sometimes hard,” Weeks said.

One word of advice Weeks has taken from Vest is to “Listen first. Observe first. Speak last.” She said she has also learned the value in slowing down and taking her time.

“He was a really intentional guy. He treated other people with kindness all of the time. He made you feel special when you walked into a room,” Weeks said.

A “Celebrating the Life of Kevin Vest” ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in Wagstaff Gymnasium. At this ceremony, speakers who worked with Vest, learned from him, and loved him can be expected. A former player from Vest’s baseball coaching days, one of his mentors, a close friend and family members will be there to pay tribute. Weeks also added members of the Apache Band, Belles and Cheer will be at the celebration.