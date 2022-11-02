Casting a ballot in Texas’ general election

Texas General Elections are being held Nov. 8. On the ballot are issues for Texans to vote on alongside casting their vote for governor. In the running this term is the incumbent Greg Abbott, a Republican who has served as governor since 2017, and Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman turned Democrat governor candidate. Early voting has already closed, but all registered voters still have the opportunity to cast their in-person ballot at any of the 35 polling locations in Smith County on Election Day.

Many of the polling locations are schools, churches and community centers, which will have an area sectioned off to allow for private and secure voting on Election Day. The polls will be open for 12 hours, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., to accommodate those working on election day. In order to cast a ballot, voters must come with a valid photo ID. These include a driver’s license or permit, a Texas state ID, Texas election identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. military photo identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate photo ID, or U.S. Passport book or card. If unable to attain one of these forms of ID, visit votetexas.gov for alternative ID instructions. More information on voting centers and specific ballot items can be found at Smithcounty.com. To learn more about the Texas governor candidate’s policies and platforms, visit gregabbott.com and betoorourke.com.