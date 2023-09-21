HomeNewsFounders DAY News Founders DAY By Krilon Marsh September 21, 2023 0 71 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Cupcakes are handed out by the Center for Student Life and Involvement at the 2023 TJC Founders Day celebration on Sept. 18. TJC was founded on Sept. 17, 1926 TJC celebrated 97 years of higher education on Sept. 18. When TJC opened its doors in 1926, it had nine faculty members and 93 students. Today, TJC serves more than 12,000 students per semester. TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia talks to Damian Prone, a freshman communications major. dam Williams, operations manager of the Apache Rec Center, laughs with visitors in the quad Timon Ovard, sophomore history major and executive secretary of the Student Senate, speaks with a reporter. Anthony Orduna, sophomore music major, enjoys a free drink and souvenir cup at the Founders Day celebration FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleStarfield: To Infinity or Not Far Beyond Krilon Marsh RELATED ARTICLES News Five Committees Committed to You Baleigh Davis - September 21, 2023 News Cafeteria to-go, bottle policies explained Halee Hasten - September 20, 2023 News Title IX staff members offer support to students affected by sexual misconduct Cashlin Dwyer - September 9, 2023 Most Popular Starfield: To Infinity or Not Far Beyond September 21, 2023 Review: Barbie Made Me Cry September 21, 2023 2019 alum opens his own business to share his passion through clothing September 21, 2023 Five Committees Committed to You September 21, 2023 Load more