TJC celebrated 97 years of higher education on Sept. 18. When TJC opened its doors in 1926, it had nine faculty members and 93 students. Today, TJC serves more than 12,000 students per semester.

TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia talks to Damian Prone, a freshman communications major. dam Williams, operations manager of the Apache Rec Center, laughs with visitors in the quad Timon Ovard, sophomore history major and executive secretary of the Student Senate, speaks with a reporter. Anthony Orduna, sophomore music major, enjoys a free drink and souvenir cup at the Founders Day celebration