Homecoming Football Gallery

The TJC Apaches won 21-17 against the Cisco College Wranglers at the Homecoming game Oct. 22 at the Christus Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The TJC Apaches football team comes out in preparation for the Homecoming game. Many TJC students are present in the stands to show their support. A TJC Apache runs to the left of the Wranglers with possession of the ball. The Wranglers are on his right and are chasing him down field. No. 6, a TJC Apache, runs down the sideline with the ball. No. 19 and another player from Cisco College try to wrangle from the side. No. 6, runs with the ball and moves a player down to avoid a tackle. More Cisco College wranglers try to cut him off. TJC cheerleaders show their school spirit. The cheerleaders help get the crowd on their feet and show their support for the TJC Apaches. The TJC Apache Belles perform for the halftime show. The TJC band also performed the music for the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ during halftime, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Apache band and the Apache Belles. No. 67, Lane Gilcreast , and No. 62, Randy Graves, are walking forward onto the field for the second half. The TJC Apache Belles, band and cheerleaders performed during halftime. Head Coach Tanner Jacobson talks with the referee during the homecoming game. The football games are not only competitive, but the crowds also cheer from the stands in support. No. 6, a TJC Apache, and their teammates tangle with the Cisco College Wranglers. The teammates are assisting in trying to push No. 6 further. Head Coach Tanner Jacobson checking on his team. His decisions lead to a TJC victory over Cisco College. A TJC Apache receives a catch while two Cisco College Wranglers close in on him from both sides. The TJC Apaches were on their third down with only seven yards to go for a first down. No. 8, a TJC Apache, is at the ready while the offensive and defensive line clash in the background. Being vigilant helps to keep the player on their toes for anything. TJC Head Football Coach Tanner Jacobson discusses with No. 24, Shadwel Nkuba II, a defensive back, post-play. The defense was evident at helping to secure a victory. No. 8, a TJC Apache, is set in his defensive position. He has his head down, knees bent, and hands at the ready for the upcoming play.