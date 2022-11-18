Informing students of the requirements, guidelines for fall commencements

Tyler Junior College’s Fall Commencement will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Wagstaff Gymnasium. There will be four ceremonies held, which include:

Nursing and Health Services- 9 a.m.

Engineering, Mathematics and Sciences- 11:30 a.m.

Professional and Technical Programs- 2 p.m.

School of Humanities, Communications and Fine Arts- 4:30 p.m.

According to TJC’s guest policy, no tickets are required for the Fall Commencement. Furthermore, there is no guest limit per graduate. Guests are recommended to arrive 30-45 minutes before the ceremony begins. Noisemakers are not allowed and balloons

are not permitted inside the gym.

TJC will provide free caps and gowns along with any commencement regalia.

Only approved regalia may be worn during the ceremony. Programs that have been approved for custom regalia are: Chi Tau Epsilon, Early College High School, Honors Program, Kappa Kappa Psi, Phi Theta Kappa, Rogers Nursing and Health Services Programs, Rusk Promise Program, Sigma Kappa Delta, and Sign Language. Students may only wear one stole.

Registrar Britt Sabota said, “There is no official dress code for commencement, but we encourage students to dress in business or business casual attire to celebrate the importance of this event. Dark colors will blend in best with the gown.

Remember, you will be taking lots of pictures with family and friends. Also, we suggest wearing comfortable shoes since graduates will be walking and standing for extended periods of time.”

Caps cannot have any decor that hangs outside of its borders, lights or any profanity or vulgar language.

Sabota said caps will be viewed for approval before students can enter the gymnasium. Students must meet certain requirements in order to participate in this commencement.

“First, they must complete a Graduation Confirmation Form online so that their eligibility for graduation can be officially reviewed,” Sabota said.

“Students must be completing all of the courses required for their degree or certificate during the fall semester, and they must also meet other requirements such as minimum GPA, TSI status and residency.”

These course and additional requirements apply for both spring and fall commencements.

Over 650 students are prepared to graduate this fall, with approximately 580 to participate in commencement ceremonies. This number also consists of students who have received a degree or certificate in a prior semester but did not get to walk the stage.

Last spring, 1,180 students graduated, according to Ronnie Williams, manager of data services.

The commencement participation deadline has passed, but students still have until Dec. 14 to apply to receive their degree or certificate. These students have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement if desired.

The Fall Commencement ceremonies will also be livestreamed on TJC’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit tjc.edu/gradday.

For students who plan on graduating spring 2023, visit tjc.edu/ Graduation to complete the Graduation Confirmation Form.